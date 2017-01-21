Scarlett Johansson Shares Her Own Planned Parenthood Story At The Women's March

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

'President Trump: I did not vote for you. I want to be able to support you. But first, I ask that you support me.'

In an impassioned speech at the Women's March in Washington, D.C., Scarlett Johansson — a guarded celebrity who doesn't engage with social media and keeps her personal life out of the spotlight as much as she feasibly can — opened up about her own connections to Planned Parenthood and the fight for women's reproductive health.

She may be private, but she said so herself: Sometimes, you have to get personal. And sometimes, that involves calling out the president directly and demanding his respect.

Johansson told the crowd about how she, as a teenager living in New York City, first used Planned Parenthood's services when she was "nervous about taking this next stride towards womanhood," and how the clinic provided "a safe place where I could be treated with gentle guidance."

"I may have been 15 and surprisingly self-sufficient, but I am sure that there's not one person here who hasn't been helped by Planned Parenthood, directly or otherwise," she continued. She then shared a bit of her sister's story, stressing how she relied on the cancer and STD screenings, birth control, safe abortion, and pregnancy planning services Planned Parenthood provided to her, and that over 2.5 million patients a year rely on these, too, even in these "uncertain and anxious times."

That's when she addressed Trump directly. "President Trump: I did not vote for you," she said. "That said, I respect that you are our president-elect, and I want to be able to support you. But first, I ask that you support me. Support my sister. Support my mother. Support my best friend and all of our girlfriends. Support the men and women here today that are anxiously awaiting to see how your next moves may drastically affect their lives. Support my daughter, who may actually as a result of the appointments you have made grow up in a country that is moving backwards, not forwards, and who may potentially not have the right to make choices for her body, and her future, that your daughter, Ivanka, has been privileged to have. I ask you to support all women and our fight for equality in all things, including the fight to be recognized as individuals, who know better for ourselves what is right for our bodies, better than any elected official, popular or otherwise."

Before closing, she stressed how important it is to get involved, to get informed, and to keep moving forward: "Let this weight not drag you down, but help to get your heels stuck in."