Shia LaBeouf And Jaden Smith Have Their Own Slogan For Trump’s Presidency

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The revolution may not be televised, but it will be live-streamed

As Donald Trump is sworn into office, Shia LaBeouf is turning a lens to the people to broadcast a simple sentiment: He will not divide us.

In a new installation at New York's Museum of the Moving Image, LaBeouf has set up a camera facing the sidewalk in front of the building. Those interested are encouraged to look into it, say, "He will not divide us," as frequently as they'd like, for as long as they'd like, and the tape will continue to roll for the duration of Trump's presidential term.

From hewillnotdivide.us:

"Open to all, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the participatory performance will be live-streamed continuously for four years, or the duration of the presidency. In this way, the mantra 'HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US' acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community."

Jaden Smith has been chanting this mantra for hours now, and the crowd at the museum is growing larger. Follow the live stream here.