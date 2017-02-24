No Strangers To Multiple Triumphs: The Invasion Champs Reflect On Their Most Gratifying Challenge Win

For Bananas, coming out on top of the first two-day final holds a special place in his heart

Since 1999, a special bunch of MTV cast members have discovered what it feels like to have a first-place finish on a hard-fought Challenge. And two of the eight champs -- who will go to battle against a crop of underdogs -- have the special distinction of earning multiple victories in the cutthroat game.

In honor of the recent invasion, MTV News asked Bananas (who walked away with all of the glory during The Island, The Ruins, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Free Agents and Rivals 3) and Darrell (the victor from The Gauntlet, Inferno, Inferno 2 and Fresh Meat) which win stands out among the rest. For the six-time gold medalist, nabbing the Rivals crown with his former Real World roommate holds a special place in his Challenge heart.

"To be the first one to do the two-day long final and to win such a difficult final in the manner that we did it -- not only was it gratifying from a win perspective, but it forced me to push myself past anywhere I've ever pushed before," Bananas reveals about the Argentina-based event in the video above.

What first-place memory stands out for the Road Rules vet? Hear his answer in the clip