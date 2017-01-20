Britney Spears Finally Opens Up About The New Man In Her Life

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

In case you missed it, Britney Spears has "mad love" for someone new: Sam Asghari, the hot guy from her "Slumber Party" music video with Tinashe. They rang in the new year and have posted occasional photos together, but until now, Brit hasn't said much about their rumored relationship.

In a recent interview with CBS Radio's Fast in the Morning, Brit finally opened up about how they met — and as it turns out, even celebrities deal with awkward silences.

"I was doing the walk scene," she said. "We were sitting there and waiting and waiting together for like 20 minutes at a time. We were having to be literally stuck there together, so we were basically forced to talk to each other."

They started chatting to pass the time and discovered they both enjoy sushi. So naturally they decided to get sushi together, and Asghari gave her his number to follow up. Then she casually disappeared for months before contacting him again. Better late than never, I suppose!

"It wasn't even a serious thing," Spears said. "It was one of those things that we were having a conversation to get through the experience, you know? I kept his number, and it was so weird — it was like five months later, and I found his number in my bag. I was like, 'He is really cute. This guy is really cute.' So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person."

Hear more of Brit's Fast in the Morning interview above.