ILoveMakonnen Comes Out As Gay

Getty Images

The ‘Tuesday’ singer opened up about his sexuality on Twitter

ILoveMakonnen, singer of the hit song "Tuesday" and longtime hydration advocate, broke up the regular newsreel with some personal news of his own early Friday morning (January 20).

"As a fashion icon, I can't tell you about everybody else's closet," the singer wrote on Twitter. "I can only tell you about mine, and it's time I've come out."

In a second tweet, he clarified exactly what he meant: "I'm gay. And now I've told you about my life, maybe you can go live yours."

Solid advice from an artist whose Twitter feed is full of solid advice.