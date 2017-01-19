The Stakes: The Meaning Of Michelle

Getty Images

Welcome to a special holiday edition of “The Stakes,” where we take a minute to appreciate Michelle Obama, our outgoing FLOTUS.

While the nation reflects on President Barack Obama’s impact during his last days in office, we can’t forget FLOTUS Michelle Obama. MTV Founders editor Julie Zeilinger speaks with WNYC editor of special projects and LA Times critic-at-large Rebecca Carroll about her essay concerning Michelle Obama’s impact on her as well as the position of first lady — plus her refusal to conform to gendered and racialized stereotypes, her unique feminist identity, and what the future may hold. Carroll’s essay was published in the new book, The Meaning of Michelle: 16 Writers on the Iconic First Lady and How Her Journey Inspires Our Own.

