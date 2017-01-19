Kanye West Isn’t ‘Traditionally American’ Enough To Perform At Trump’s Inauguration, Apparently

Getty Images

He was born and raised in the U.S., but for mysterious reasons, he wasn’t invited to the ceremony

Among all of Donald Trump's famous friends, Kanye West has probably sold the most albums. And yet his name is mysteriously absent from the ever-evolving lineup of musicians scheduled to perform at Trump's inauguration this weekend.

On Wednesday (January 18), CNN got the scoop as to why West wouldn't be appearing in D.C. for the event: No one asked him to.

Tom Barrack, the chairman of the Presidential Inauguration Committee, told CNN that the inauguration simply wasn't "the venue" for a Yeezus show.

"It’s going to be typically and traditionally American," Barrack said. "Kanye is a great guy, we just haven’t asked him to perform."

He did not clarify what about Kanye, who was born in Atlanta and raised in Chicago, fails to qualify as "typically and traditionally American."