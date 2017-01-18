How Stiles Got His Real Teen Wolf Name

“I have a son. His name is Mieczyslaw Stilinski.”

This simple statement -- uttered by Sheriff Stilinski during last night's Teen Wolf episode -- answered one of the series' biggest mysteries (we did get a hint last season that Stiles' name began with "M"!). But what's the backstory behind the unique moniker of Dylan O'Brien's alter ego?

“A few years ago, I knew I would have to actually reveal Stiles’ name at some point,” Teen Wolf executive producer Jeff Davis told Entertainment Weekly. “I was looking for a Polish name that was incredibly difficult to both spell and pronounce. Mieczyslaw sounded like ‘mischief.’ It seemed like a perfect word to describe Stiles -- both as a mischievous child and equally misbehaved adult."

So there we have it -- this lingering case is closed. But speaking of the lovable Beacon Hills teen, will his supernatural pals will be able to locate the entryway to him and the rest of Beacon Hills? The suspense!! Do NOT miss a single episode of Teen Wolf on Tuesdays at 9/8c.