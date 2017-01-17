Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Already Have A Movie Lined Up Next Year

Getty Images

Ocean’s Eight is already pretty maxed out on A-list stars, but why not add a Kardashian and a Jenner to the mix and see what happens?

On Monday (January 16), Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were spotted in New York City filming what were reportedly cameos for the female-centric Ocean’s Eleven reboot. According to People, a source close to the film confirmed that the sisters would be appearing in the 2018 heist flick.

Their cameos are apparently part of a faux Met Gala scene in the movie — which makes sense, considering that they were both wearing haute couture gowns fit for a fête. Kim opted for a sheer, clingy dress with a fur coat over her shoulders, while her model sis rocked an intricate lace number with a high neck.

Kim and Kendall join a seriously star-studded roster of women in Ocean’s Eight: Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, and Sarah Paulson are all starring in the reboot, which hits theaters in June 2018. Get excited!