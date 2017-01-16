Krysten Ritter Is Down For A Second Season Of The Defenders Already

Steve Sands/GC Images

Krysten Ritter — who plays Jessica Jones in Marvel's hit Netflix series of the same name — is really thrilled to be working on The Defenders, the forthcoming mega series that has Jones teaming up with other notable Marvel heroes.

In the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly, which offers a closer look at Jones, Luke Cage, Daredevil, and the Iron Fist as Marvel's latest crime-fighting team, Ritter explains how she's not simply enjoying filming the series. She's binge-watching the hell out of her colleagues' work, and she's hoping that a second season is in store for them, as she'd sign on for it in approximately two seconds.

"It’s fun to see their work, how they work, what their style is, what the integrity of their characters are," Ritter told EW. "We’re all so invested in our characters that everybody just wants everything to be great."

Filming hasn't wrapped on the first season of the super series just yet, but that hasn't stopped Ritter from planning for the future. She's long since committed to a second season of Jessica Jones, so why not throw another season of The Defenders into the mix, especially if it's playing on the strengths — and schedules — of its ensemble?

"With Jessica Jones, I’m in almost every frame of the show," Ritter continued. "This is spread out so we’re all working about three days a week. We’re all in celebration of that. It’s honestly kind of a dream job ... If they want to do a Defenders 2, I'm in."