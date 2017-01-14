Bella Hadid Only Needs One Gesture For The Weeknd And Selena Gomez

Robert Kamau/GC Images

While the romance between Bella Hadid and The Weeknd has long since fizzled, his casual smooch session with Selena Gomez was none the less a bit of a shock for fans of the once-couple — and Hadid, too, so it seems.

Once photos started circulating of Abel Tesfaye and Gomez's quick lip-lock on January 11, it was only a matter of time before Hadid distanced herself from her ex and the pop singer: She unfollowed Gomez on Instagram, and though she hasn't commented on the matter, her actions definitely speak louder than words thanks to her latest post on the photo-sharing platform.

Welp.

Hadid could've been having an especially unlucky Friday the 13th, and that middle finger could've been a flipped bird directed at the paparazzi instead of Tesfaye and Gomez, sure. If that was a non-verbal response to any Tesfaye/Gomez related drama, though, it makes plenty of sense seeing as news broke of their behind-the-dumpster dalliance only a couple of days ago.

In addition to Tesfaye, it looks like Gomez and Hadid have another thing in common: Neither one of them really feel like keeping their hands to themselves.