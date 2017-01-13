The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart Grabs Lead Singer Spotlight On Their New Song ‘Paris’

Getty Images

Their first new song of the year is their first without a featured artist since 2015

The Chainsmokers drew in major assists from other singers on their biggest hits so far, but for their latest, Drew Taggart takes up a little more of the spotlight than usual.

"Paris" is a slow-building electro-pop jam from the duo that might be a riff on that famous line from Casablanca. Like "Closer," the song seems to be about nostalgia for a relationship that looks perfect in retrospect.

The pair do recruit backup vocals from an uncredited female singer who is probably French vocalist Louane. They tweeted about working with her over the summer, and she took the opportunity to promo the song on her own Twitter account as soon as it came out.

Despite her contribution, "Paris" is still the first Chainsmokers single without a featured artist on the marquee since 2015.