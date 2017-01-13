Getty Images

Her new hairstyle says, ‘I’m not like a regular mom, I’m a cool mom’

Kylie Jenner Is Back To Blonde And Ready To Pick You Up From Soccer Practice

Last night Kylie Jenner debuted a new hairstyle on Instagram, as she is so notoriously prone to do. This time, her look appears to be that of a very glamorous minivan mom.

"Hop in, kids! There's a cooler of Capri Suns in the back."

It's likely that this dramatic hair change is yet another wig from Kylie's vast collection, so let's just savor this "Can I speak to the manager?" moment while it lasts.