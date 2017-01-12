Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Derek From Life With Derek Lost Half His Head (On TV, That Is)

Michael Seater, best known for playing Derek Venturi on Life with Derek, has lost his brain. Well, sort of.

On the most recent episode of Murdoch Mysteries, Seater reprised his villainous role of James Gillies, who had been presumed dead. After the episode aired, Seater shared two behind-the-scenes pics featuring the insane makeup he donned for his character's ultimate demise. It'll definitely make you do a double take.

Stage 1...

...to Stage 2

One of the show's stars, Helene Joy, shared another angle of Seater's gruesome autopsy. If only Casey MacDonald could see her step-brother now, yeesh. Here are some other ghastly closeups if you're into that sort of thing.

In a clip the show's official Twitter shared Tuesday (January 10), Seater said of his character, "I know a few times we thought he was gone, but when you see that brain get pulled out of the skull by Ogden [Joy], I think you get a pretty good sense of, 'That's it.'" Of course, some fans don't believe he's actually dead, despite the whole brain-out-of-skull thing. Based on the pics, he looks pretty dead to us.