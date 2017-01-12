Ariana Grande Is Officially One Step Closer To Becoming A Disney Princess

Getty Images / Beauty and the Beast

Ariana Grande and John Legend are bringing a tale as old as time to a new generation.

The superstar duo have been tapped to to perform "Beauty and the Beast" (the award-winning duet from composers Alan Menken and Howard Ashman) for Disney's upcoming soundtrack to the live-action film adaptation starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens. The song will also be featured in the film, per a press release from Walt Disney Studios.

On Wednesday (January 12), Legend tweeted a photo from inside a recording booth to Grande, confirming the collaboration. Grande also posted a photo from the studio, where she was no doubt laying down her best Céline Dion impression.

The enchanting ballad, originally sung by Angela Lansbury in the film and performed by Dion and Peabo Bryson on the soundtrack, received an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a Grammy upon its release in 1991. Fun fact: Originally, "Beauty and the Beast" wasn't a ballad at all, but an up-tempo pop-rock song. However, once Lansbury signed on to the role of Mrs. Potts, she convinced them to rearrange the song into something she felt more comfortable singing.

While every song from the animated classic will be featured in the live-action adaptation, Menken and lyricist Tim Rice worked on two original songs for the film. (Expect at least one of these new additions to be nominated for Best Song at the 2018 Academy Awards.) These songs include a ballad performed by Stevens's Beast called "For Evermore" and a another slow-tempo track called "Days in the Sun," which will be performed by the entire castle.

Beauty and the Beast hits theaters March 17, 2017.