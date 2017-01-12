April Lavigne Returns On A Japanese Emo-Pop Song

Getty Images

Break out your hair straightener and studded belt — after laying low for most of 2016, Avril Lavigne is back.

As Idolator points out, the Canadian singer joins Japanese pop-rockers One OK Rock for “Listen,” a catchy collab about being a friend to someone who’s down in the dumps. “It feels so hard to watch your hurt/ From the pain, a lesson learned/ This is how you find your way,” Lavigne sings on the decidedly emo anthem. It’s a far cry from “Hello Kitty,” and you know what? That’s probably a good thing.

“Listen” appears on One OK Rock’s new album Ambitious, which drops this Friday (January 13) and also features a collaboration with 5 Seconds of Summer.

As for Lavigne, she spent the past couple years being bogged down by her battle with Lyme disease, but it looks like she’s moving full speed ahead on new music. In a message posted on Instagram last week, the 32-year-old wrote, “I'm really happy to announce that I am now working on new music and I will be releasing a new album in 2017. I can't wait to open up and share my heart with you! I'm excited for you guys to hear the new songs. It's going to be an amazing 2017!”

Hear that, Avril fans? An amazing 2017!