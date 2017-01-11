‘Happy Sad Confused,’ With Fred Armisen

In his 11 seasons on Saturday Night Live, Fred Armisen appeared in over 800 sketches, proving to be the most versatile oddball utility player the storied late-night show could hope for. Since leaving the show in 2013, Armisen has found a groove on TV rather than setting his sights on film, as many of his fellow ex-SNL-ers have. His Peabody Award–winning show, Portlandia, has just entered its seventh season on IFC. That channel is also home to his deliciously specific documentary spoof series, Documentary Now! And most nights you can find him leading the band on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

All of these busy jobs come up on this week’s conversation on “Happy Sad Confused,” but you may delight most in the tangents. From Armisen’s lamenting the end of the nerd era to his creepy plans for his own funeral (he wants to have his tombstone read “Buried Alive. 666”), it’s all uniquely Fred.