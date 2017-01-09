Ryan Reynolds And Andrew Garfield Sucked Face At The Golden Globes

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Ryan Gosling won a Golden Globe for La La Land, but unfortunately, the internet was too preoccupied with a tad more pressing matter as Gosling walked up to the stage. As the camera panned, Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield were caught on an unofficial kiss cam making out and creating the newest installment of the Deadpool vs. Spider-Man comic book story line.

Gosling won the Battle of the Ryans for Best Actor — Musical or Comedy, beating out Reynolds. So, it's only fitting that the Merc with a Mouth would jokingly upstage Gosling during his big moment. Looks like Reynolds had the last laugh. Naturally, the internet was quick with the jokes, including this Marvel one:

Slow clap for Reynolds and Garfield. You win this round.