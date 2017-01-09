Ryan Gosling Thanks Eva Mendes In His Deeply Sentimental Golden Globes Speech

Getty Images

It was a battle of the Ryans at Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards, with Ryan Gosling facing off against Ryan Reynolds for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. Gosling ultimately came out on top for his role as a crabby jazz nut in La La Land, but that didn’t stop him from speculating that his win was some kind of mix-up.

"This isn’t the first time I've been mistaken for Ryan Reynolds," he said before joking that he wants to chop his trophy into three pieces to share with his La La Land director Damien Chazelle and co-star Emma Stone.

With those jokes out of the way, Gosling got to the heart of his speech, revealing that he never would’ve been able to make La La Land if it weren’t for Eva Mendes.

“While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,” he revealed. “If she hadn’t taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So, sweetheart, thank you.”

The actor then sweetly dedicated his award to the memory of Eva’s brother, Juan Carlos Mendes, who died in April at age 53 after battling throat cancer.

This was Gosling’s first Globes win after four previous nominations, and he definitely didn’t disappoint with his funny, humble, and heartfelt acceptance speech. What a lovely night for him, indeed.