Maisie Williams Wound Up In A 'Handsome Sandwich' Before The Golden Globes

Matt Winkelmeyer/BAFTA LA/Getty Images

If you find yourself in the middle of a "handsome sandwich" involving a dreamy movie star and a dreamy pop star, does that make you dreamy by association? Does that make you the meat of said sandwich, if you will, and thus the star of the interaction? Do you tell said movie star and pop star that you're in the middle of a handsome sandwich, and they make for very good, handsome bread? Do you crack yourself up making some ridiculous joke about sandwich buns and high-five yourself when no one's watching?

Based on Maisie Williams's face in the photo below, it wouldn't be too surprising if the latter proved to be true.

In the hours before the 2017 Golden Globes on January 8, Williams — whose show, Game of Thrones, is nominated for a few little gold statues this year — wound up in a conversation with Justin Timberlake and Andrew Garfield.

Timberlake and Garfield are also 2017 Golden Globe nominees — Garfield is up for Best Actor thanks to his performance in Hacksaw Ridge, and Timberlake could take home an award for the song he wrote for Trolls, "Can't Stop The Feeling" — so the three were mingling at BAFTA's tea party on January 7.

Even if Williams was caught off guard in her chat with the guys — famous people can get starstruck too, after all — she's the picture of radiance here and can certainly hold her own in a room full of winners.