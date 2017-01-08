Dave Benett/Getty Images

David Bowie's New Video And EP Are Gifts For Us On His 70th Birthday

David Bowie would have turned 70 today (January 8), but even a year after his passing, the late, great rocker is presenting us with gifts as we celebrate his birthday and his life: A new EP and a music video for one of its songs.

The title track for No Plan, a four-track EP, gets the surreal treatment thanks to a wall of televisions in various states of static. The lyrics of the song are soon broadcast across the monitors as an audience starts to grow before them on the sidewalk, and it makes for an eerie, appropriate visual that subtly touches on Bowie's ability to reach listeners long after his death.

The No Plan EP serves as the final output from Bowie, who recorded these tracks off the soundtrack to his musical, Lazarus, shortly before his passing on January 10, 2016.

No Plan features three songs from Lazarus in addition to the eerily premonitory single of the same name off Blackstar, Bowie's final full-length album.