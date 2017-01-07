Ed Sheeran Wants You To Stuff Your Ear Holes With His Music, Pretty Much

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On January 6, Ed Sheeran pulled back the curtain on his first new songs in what feels like forever — and he's really bowled over by how they're going over with his devoted Sheerios near and far.

"Shape of You" and "Castle on a Hill" together give a good indication of just how stylistically varied ÷, his next album, will be, and he took a minute to thank his fans for the overwhelming response to his first two singles since his x days.

"Truly overwhelmed with the reaction to these new songs," he posted. "I've never had anything like this, thank you for all your wonderful messages. Now please blast [the new songs] as loud as you can from any speaker you can find, as many times as you can!"

You heard him: Go get make your neighbors mad (or thrilled, if they're Sheeran fans) and get a noise complaint from cranking "Shape of You" up to 11 or until your earbuds give out or your speakers revolt.

We still don't know what the deal with ÷ is beyond "Shape of You" and "Castle on the Hill" — we don't know when the new album is coming, we just know it'll arrive sooner vs. later — but at least we know he's almost as excited about it as his dear pal, Taylor Swift: