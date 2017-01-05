Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Fifth Harmony’s Normani Dropped A Few Heavenly Solange Covers

Hear her soulful take on 'Cranes in the Sky' and 'Don't Touch My Hair'

Normani Kordei is continuing to flex her solo prowess with another creative mashup.

A month after she covered Drake’s “Fake Love” and “Sneakin,” the Fifth Harmony singer is back with a soulful take on Solange’s “Don’t Touch My Hair” and “Cranes in the Sky.” The result is pure ear candy, as Normani gently weaves the songs together with a soft finger-snapping beat and a flurry of ethereal background vocals. She even reaches those sky-grazing high notes on “Cranes”: no easy feat, for sure.

“I was inspired by Solange's album, A Seat At The Table, from the moment that I heard it,” she told USA Today. “She has clearly taken the time to create a unique body of work and emote through her music from a true place.”

Normani’s latest solo move follows last month’s news that Camila Cabello has left Fifth Harmony to pursue her own music career. While Normani is still very much a part of 5H, it looks like she’s not abandoning her own creative projects either. She told USA Today she’s plotting a “prosperous” 2017, "not only regarding Fifth Harmony and this new chapter together but also my own personal endeavors in and outside of music."