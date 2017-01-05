Fifth Harmony’s Normani Dropped A Few Heavenly Solange Covers

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Hear her soulful take on 'Cranes in the Sky' and 'Don't Touch My Hair'

Normani Kordei is continuing to flex her solo prowess with another creative mashup.

A month after she covered Drake’s “Fake Love” and “Sneakin,” the Fifth Harmony singer is back with a soulful take on Solange’s “Don’t Touch My Hair” and “Cranes in the Sky.” The result is pure ear candy, as Normani gently weaves the songs together with a soft finger-snapping beat and a flurry of ethereal background vocals. She even reaches those sky-grazing high notes on “Cranes”: no easy feat, for sure.

“I was inspired by Solange's album, A Seat At The Table, from the moment that I heard it,” she told USA Today. “She has clearly taken the time to create a unique body of work and emote through her music from a true place.”

Normani’s latest solo move follows last month’s news that Camila Cabello has left Fifth Harmony to pursue her own music career. While Normani is still very much a part of 5H, it looks like she’s not abandoning her own creative projects either. She told USA Today she’s plotting a “prosperous” 2017, "not only regarding Fifth Harmony and this new chapter together but also my own personal endeavors in and outside of music."