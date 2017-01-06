‘The Stakes’: Will Magic Save 2017?

Getty Images

We take a pilgrimage to the White Witch of the West

Welcome back to “The Stakes,” where this week is all about looking ahead. Coming up on the show today:

Part 1: We take a look at the future of humanitarian aid as producer Kasia Mychajlowycz speaks with Sunita Grote, manager of UNICEF’s Innovation Fund, about how they’re investing in drones to help children around the world.

Part 2: Producer James T. Greene talks about the evolution of libraries with Josie Parker of the Ann Arbor District Library — which is lending out way more than books.

Part 3: Producer Mukta Mohan makes a pilgrimage to Maja D'Aoust, a.k.a. the White Witch of L.A., to find out what the ~stars~ have in store for us this year.

Part 4: Poet in residence Marcus Ellsworth is here with a new piece titled "Choose Your Words Wisely."

