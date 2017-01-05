Natalie Portman Is Celebrating Women In Film At Boston Calling Festival

C Flanigan/Getty Images

Natalie Portman is set to be one of the most celebrated talents this awards season thanks to her performance in Jackie, and she's preparing for the birth of her second child — but that's hardly keeping her from taking on more projects and, y'know, using her influence to honor women in film in a really great way.

The Boston Calling Music Festival is growing in 2017, and Portman's onboard: The festival, which banked on its strong music lineups and comedic offerings, will expand to include film programming as it changes locations from downtown Boston and moves further up the Charles River to Harvard's stadium in Allston.

Portman — a Harvard graduate — will curate the film branch of Boston Calling, and said in a statement back in May that she felt "lucky to celebrate the art form that I love in a place that means so much to me," Vanyaland points out. Now, it appears that she's going to be highlighting female filmmakers at Boston Calling.

A major festival curated by an incredible woman that features incredible women and their incredible work? We're down.

Boston Calling takes place Memorial Day weekend, May 26-28, 2017.