Here’s The Ashley Tisdale And Vanessa Hudgens Duet You’ve Waited 11 Years For

Ashley Tisdale and her husband, Christopher French, have been turning out oh-so-adorable duets on the Tis's newly relaunched YouTube channel. But Tisdale's first Music Session of 2017 finds the High School Musical alum teaming up with fellow Wildcat and best friend Vanessa Hudgens for a stripped-down version of Elle King's "Ex's and Oh's."

Oh. My. God.

Disney Channel fans have been waiting 11 years to hear Tisdale and Hudgens sing together, since Sharpay and Gabriella never shared a mic in High School Musical — and now the wait is officially over. "We are really excited to do this because this is actually our first duet together," Tisdale explained in the video. "We did not have a song in High School Musical with just the two of us. We always wanted one." So was it worth the wait? You decide:

Good news: The Tis and Baby V sounds great together. In fact, Disney Channel should ditch Zac Efron altogether and revisit High School Musical with Sharpay and Gabriella as the leads. As Sharpay herself once said, it's out with the old, in with the new. Sorry, Zefron. We will not rest until we hear their version of "Breaking Free."