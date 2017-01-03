Kanye West And Tyga Shout Out Cars And Kardashians On ‘Feel Me’

Getty Images

Tyga and Kanye West kicked off 2017 by showing some love to their respective significant others on a new song.

"Feel Me" marks the first time the two artists have rapped together on the same track. It's also the first new music we've heard from Kanye since he was briefly hospitalized in November.

Both Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian get shout-outs on the track, and Tyga makes sure to remind his girlfriend of that Mercedes he got her for her 19th birthday last year: "Happy birthday, here's a Benz, feel me?"

Kanye's verse, meanwhile, has a pretty similar cadence to his Life of Pablo cut "Facts," only this time he's thinking wheels, not shoes.