Mike Will Made It Shares Playlist Of Every Song He Produced This Year

Few songs this year reached the stratospheric heights of Beyoncé's "Formation" and Rae Sremmurd's "Black Beatles." Both had standout moments during the 2016 presidential election, albeit in different capacities, and both became highly memeable for a time (as most big cultural moments tend to do these days).

The two also share a common link in Mike Will Made It, who produced both tracks as well as 33 other songs this year, including key cuts from Young Thug, Tinashe, Gucci Mane, and 2 Chainz. As a proper sendoff to the year that gave him some of his biggest hits, Mike Will has compiled the instrumentals from every song he worked on this year into a single playlist over at Soundcloud.

Stream the entire playlist below and say goodbye to 2016.