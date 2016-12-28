Scream Queens Cast Send Love To Billie Lourd After Mom Carrie Fisher’s Death
‘She will live through you forever and we’re all lucky for that’
As fan everywhere mourned the death of Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher on Tuesday (December 27), her daughter, Billie Lourd, was mourning her mother. Thankfully, the 24-year-old actress, best known for playing Chanel #3 on Scream Queens, received tons of love from her cast members via social media.
The campy horror series's matriarch, Jamie Lee Curtis, was quick to lament on behalf of Lourd.
Chanel #3's love interest on the series, Dr. Cassidy Cascade (Taylor Lautner), had nothing but kind words for his co-star.
John Stamos, a.k.a. Dr. Brock Holt, loved hearing Lourd share stories about her mom.
Chanel #3's BFF, Chanel #5 (Abigail Breslin), thanked Carrie for giving Lourd to the world.
Lea Michele, who plays Hester Ulrich, shared a sweet pic of Lourd hugging Fisher.
The late Chad Radwell (Glen Powell) also shared a heartwarming pic of the mother-daughter duo at the Hollywood premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
Fellow Scream Queens star Niecy Nash reposted Powell's Insta, adding, "BILLIE WE LOVE YOU."
Chanel #2 (Ariana Grande) also expressed love for Lourd.
And Gwen Cromwell (Judith Hoag) from Disney's Halloweentown, who played Debbie Reynolds's movie daughter, shared her condolences for the loss of Reynolds's actual daughter.