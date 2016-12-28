Scream Queens Cast Send Love To Billie Lourd After Mom Carrie Fisher’s Death

Barry King/WireImage

‘She will live through you forever and we’re all lucky for that’

As fan everywhere mourned the death of Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher on Tuesday (December 27), her daughter, Billie Lourd, was mourning her mother. Thankfully, the 24-year-old actress, best known for playing Chanel #3 on Scream Queens, received tons of love from her cast members via social media.