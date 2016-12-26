Samir Hussein/Redferns via Getty Images

Celebrities took to social media to remember the beloved pop icon over the holiday

Madonna, Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus, And More React To The Death Of George Michael

This Christmas, hearts broke the world over when pop star George Michael passed away at the age of 53.

From his peers — like Madonna and Boy George — to the many he influenced, like Mark Ronson and James Corden, celebrities took a moment away from their holiday celebrations on December 25 to blast their favorite hit of his and share a few fond words of remembrance.