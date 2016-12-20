Haim Finally Reveal When Their ‘Raw’ New Album Will Arrive

Donald Bowers/Getty Images

Good news, retro pop-rock fans: Haim time is fast approaching.

The sister trio have been hinting at new music throughout the year, and in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, they finally pinpoint a time frame for album No. 2: summer 2017.

Speaking about the long wait for the follow-up to 2013’s Days Are Gone, Danielle Haim said, “We write everything, we play everything, and we help produce everything. These things take time, and we refuse to put out anything we’re not 100 percent in love with.” Alana Haim added, “To get to Days Are Gone, it took us seven years. We’re super excited for the next chapter, to just tour our hearts out and really hit the ground running in 2017.”

The sisters further revealed that they’re co-producing the so-far-untitled album themselves. The only outside influences, they said, are ex–Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batmanglij and producer Ariel Rechtshaid, who also worked on Days Are Gone.

“There’s a lot of the cooks in the kitchen anyway,” Alana explained. “There’s three perfectionists in our band, and to add anymore people would be too much of a party.”

Besides that, the sisters don’t get too specific about their fresh material, other than describing it with vague descriptors like “raw” and “organic.” Este Haim did reveal that she plays a fretless five-string bass on the album, and she capped off the discussion with perhaps the juiciest tease of all: “You don’t even know what’s coming for you. I’m warning you. You. Don’t. Even. Know.”