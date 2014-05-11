JWOWW

Jenni "JWOWW" Farley is a television personality, actress, blogger, and mother. She rose to prominence on MTV's "Jersey Shore" with Snooki, and has continued to live side-by-side with her best friend as they experience the adult world together. From couples therapy to wedding planning, and even starting a family of her own with her fiance Roger, "Snooki & JWOWW" follows the reality star through the best moments of her life after Jersey Shore.