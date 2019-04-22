Teen Mom: Young Moms Club
Alyssa

Alyssa is engaged to Brandon, and they have a son named Kayden. When her mom's cancer worsens, they decide to move up their wedding. Juggling nursing school, a young son and her mom's illness, Alyssa turns to her besties to keep her spirits high and guide her while trying to plan the wedding of her dreams in record time.

Chandlar

Chandlar is back in the mommy group after her current boyfriend Aaron wedged himself between Chandlar and her friends a few years back. Pregnant with his child, she is confused about what to do, now that his struggles with drug addiction have reached a breaking point. With the help of her friends, Chandlar tries to deal with her toxic relationship with Aaron and salvage her co-parenting relationship with ex-boyfriend James.

Cheyenne

Cheyenne is on the brink when husband Teli isn't able to keep a job and provide for her and their two children. Unable to live on their own, Cheyenne must convince her mom to trust her and Teli to rent her house despite their prior difficulty paying rent on time -- or at all.

Heather

Prescribed bed rest due to a rare illness called hyperemesis gravidarum, and about to give birth to her second child, Heather tries to keep it together for her family. With a possibly fatal childbirth looming, more than ever she needs her friends' support to give her hope. Her dreams of being a "mommy mogul" in the health and beauty industry are on hold until after the baby is born.

Nicole

Nicole has been a single mom since her daughter Noelle was a newborn and is currently supported by her parents. When she is not on mommy duty, she directs her energy at new boyfriend Michael, whom she thinks has the potential to be the one. Desperate to provide a family for Noelle, she misses the red flags her friends remind her of daily. Will her quest for true love blind her to the truth?

Nikki

Mom to Alaia, Nikki balances a budding modeling career with meeting the expectations of her boyfriend Ryan. He wants her to stay at home and take care of their child, and she dreams of showing their daughter she can have a career and be a caregiver. Living apart from Ryan, Nikki is desperate to keep her family together, and when their relationship reaches a tipping point, she turns to her friends for support.

About Teen Mom: Young Moms Club

Teen Mom: Young Moms Club follows Heather, Chandlar, Nikki, Nicole, Alyssa and Cheyenne, a tight-knight group of childhood friends, as they balance motherhood, romance and more.

