Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant chronicles the lives of young mothers Ashley, Brianna, Kayla, Kiaya and Rachel.
- 02:03HighlightS2 E18Ashley and Bar Have It Out About Her L.A. TripAshley confronts Bar about the accusations he directed at her for taking Holly to L.A. and makes it clear that she has moved on from their relationship.02/25/2020
- 01:43HighlightS2 E18Brianna Hangs Out with Her Ex MyloBrianna and Mylo spend time together for the first time since their breakup and discuss the possibility of rebuilding what they once had.02/25/2020
- 01:58HighlightS2 E18Rachel Experiences the UnthinkableRachel visits her ob-gyn with Stephanie and Koty after experiencing some irregularities with her pregnancy.02/25/2020
- 02:08HighlightS2 E17Kayla Opens Up About Her HomesicknessWhile Luke enjoys a more active college social life, Kayla feels lonely and bored as a stay-at-home mom in an unfamiliar town.02/18/2020
- 02:32HighlightS2 E16Is Rachel Pregnant Again?Less than six months after giving birth to her daughter Hazelee, Rachel takes a test to see if she's experiencing another unplanned pregnancy.02/11/2020
- 03:34HighlightS2 E15Can Counseling Help Kiaya and Teazha?While in couples counseling, Kiaya and Teazha realize they might not be on the same page about their future.02/04/2020
- 01:53HighlightS2 E14It's Graduation Day for AshleyJoined by her daughter Holly and the rest of the family, Ashley celebrates the completion of her medical assistant program.01/28/2020
- 02:21HighlightS2 E13Brianna Is Making Moves for a Better FutureWhile her future as a dental assistant may still be up in the air, Brianna tells her friend Lisa that she's been casually dating someone new.01/21/2020
- 04:20HighlightS2 E12Kayla and Luke Have a Sit-Down with Stephan and MadisonKayla and Luke meet with Stephan and Madison in an attempt to clear the air, but the conversation turns tense when Kayla says she doesn't trust Madison around Izaiah.01/14/2020
- 02:37HighlightS2 E12Kiaya Invites X'Zayveon's Mom to Meet AmourThere are plenty of smiles to go around as X'Zayveon's mom, Carla, arrives at Kiaya's home and holds her grandson for the first time.01/14/2020
- 02:01HighlightS2 E10Brianna Reconsiders Her Legal OptionsBrianna talks with her mother about the pros and cons of hiring a lawyer to help deal with Braeson's father.12/17/2019
- 02:15HighlightS2 E9Drew's Visit to Hazelee Sets Off RachelRachel makes a difficult choice to preserve her relationship with Jacob after he finds out Drew is visiting Hazelee.12/10/2019
Cast
Ashley Jones
Cast Member
AGE: 22
CITY: Vallejo, CA
Ashley's tumultuous relationship with Bar, her daughter Holly's father, has had a lot of highs and lows, but his ongoing lack of motivation has Ashley at her breaking point. As she shifts her focus to school, she decides to end things with Bar and work on their co-parenting, but when Ashley starts hanging out with Chicago rapper 600Breezy, Bar is not happy.
Kayla Sessler
Cast Member
AGE: 20
CITY: Cortland, IL
After tons of drama with Izaiah's dad Stephan, Kayla ended that relationship and started a new chapter with college basketball player Luke. When Kayla finds out she's pregnant with baby number two, Luke is forced to decide between following his dreams of playing Division I ball or staying close to home to help Kayla with the new baby.
Rachel Beaver
Cast Member
AGE: 17
CITY: Madisonville, TN
A popular girl from small-town Tennessee, Rachel was always known for being a wild child and a party girl. Rachel's 18-year-old sister just had a baby, but their mom is still furious when she finds out Rachel is pregnant, too. Rachel isn't sure if the baby is her boyfriend Drew's or his best friend Jacob's, but she's determined to leave her old ways in the past and focus on raising her little girl.
Brianna Jaramillo
Cast Member
AGE: 19
CITY: Newberg, OR
After leaving her toxic relationship with Danae behind, Brianna moved with her mom and Braeson to Oregon for a fresh start, but it was tougher than she expected to juggle two jobs and raise Braeson on her own. Brianna started dating again when an old friend reached out with some surprising news that could change the course of her and Braeson's life forever.
Kiaya Elliot
Cast Member
AGE: 19
CITY: Norfolk, VA
19-year-old Kiaya was madly in love with her girlfriend Teazha, but they broke up when Teazha cheated, then Kiaya got pregnant by 17-year-old X'Zayveon. Kiaya and Teazha eventually reunited and are raising the baby together. X'Zayveon is out of the picture for now as he serves time in an adult prison, but his mom Carla hopes to be involved in her young grandson's life despite Kiaya's wishes she stays away.
