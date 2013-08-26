Teen Mom 3

- 40:50
S1 • E1
Hope for the BestBriana manages life as a single mom with help from her family, a car accident creates friction between Katie and Joey, Alex's ex returns from rehab, and Mackenzie and Josh try to make peace.08/26/2013
S1 • E2
Second ThoughtsMackenzie encourages Josh to find a job, Briana reconsiders her order of protection, Alex gets her academic life together, and Katie and Joey have a very special date.08/26/2013
S1 • E3
Growing Up FastKatie and Joey have a rocky apartment search, Briana makes room in Nova's life for Devoin, Alex and Matt work on their communication issues, and Mackenzie weighs her birth control options.09/02/2013
S1 • E4
Pushing the EnvelopeBriana babyproofs the house, Mackenzie and Josh prepare for prom, Katie and Joey move in together, and Alex catches Matt talking to other girls.09/09/2013
S1 • E6
To Be JudgedMackenzie supports Josh at his first rodeo since his return to the sport, Briana takes legal action against Devoin, Alex pursues custody of Arabella, and Katie worries about Joey's behavior.09/23/2013
S1 • E7
Into the DistanceKatie considers moving to Utah to finish school, Briana and Devoin face off in court, Mackenzie feels left behind in Josh's rodeo dreams, and Alex gets serious news about Matt.09/30/2013
S1 • E9
Don't Lie to MeAlex prepares for a dance competition, Mackenzie receives shocking news about Josh, Briana looks into her birth control options, and Katie and Joey set off on a tense birthday road trip.10/14/2013
S1 • E10
Strike Out AloneMackenzie goes camping with her friends, Alex starts over with a new guy, Briana celebrates her birthday, and things only get worse for Katie and Joey.10/21/2013
S1 • E11
The Truth HurtsTensions between Katie and Joey reach a breaking point, Mackenzie and Josh work on their relationship, Briana's family advises her against dating, and Alex kicks back at a concert.10/28/2013
S1 • E13
For Better or WorseAlex makes an effort with Matt for Arabella's sake, Katie and Joey head off to Utah, Briana reaches out to Devoin as Nova's birthday approaches, and Mackenzie and Josh try couples therapy.11/11/2013
About Teen Mom 3
Follow Mackenzie, Katie, Briana and Alex of 16 and Pregnant as they face the responsibilities of motherhood while navigating the bumpy terrains of adolescence and relationships.
