Snooki & JWoww

S4 • E1
We're Back – and We're Pregnant!In the final season opener, Snooki and JWoww (both pregnant) become neighbors for the summer. Roger and Jionni become closer than they ever imagined when they accidentally attend a birthing class together.11/05/2014
S4 • E2
That's Not Very Namaste of YouThe girls try to relax with pre-natal yoga while Jionni is tormented by Lorenzo’s “terrible twos”. Snooki throws JWoww a surprise baby shower and serves up some disturbing cakes.11/12/2014
S4 • E4
Welcome Home, Meilani!JWoww and Roger get used to life as new parents. Snooki and Jionni plan an elaborate welcome home party for Meilani complete with a mariachi band.11/26/2014
S4 • E5
Got Gatsby?Exhaustion takes its toll on new parents JWoww and Roger. Snooki turns into a bridezilla while planning her Gatsby-themed bridal shower.12/03/2014
S4 • E7
Little Hos on the PrairieJWoww and Roger try to work through their problems as new parents. Snooki and Jionni have a garden war. JWoww throws Snooki a high tea bridal luncheon with the Joeys.12/17/2014
S4 • E8
Summer's Over…Back to the BasementJWoww gets a mommy makeover and takes her family camping. Snooki and Jionni start decorating their house but can’t move in until the house is finished.01/07/2015
S4 • E9
It's Like a Rollercoaster of PainSnooki and Jionni are desperate to move into their new house before their daughter is born. JWoww and Janis throw Snooki a surprise sprinkle party right before Snooki goes into labor.01/14/2015
S4 • E10
Welcome Home, GiovannaSnooki gives birth to Giovanna. JWoww and Snooki pamper the boys with a daddy appreciation day. Snooki and Jionni finally move into their new home.01/21/2015
S4 • E11
It's My Bachelorette Party…I'm Single and Ready to Mingle!Things get crazy in the penultimate episode when Snooki and Jionni head down to Miami for their bachelor and bachelorette parties. It’s the last hurrahs for the soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. Lavalle!01/28/2015
S4 • E12
I Do. Now What?In the series finale, JWoww and Roger have a christening for Meilani. It’s the big day for Snooki as she walks down the aisle and marries Jionni.02/04/2015
Cast
JWOWW
Jenni "JWOWW" Farley is a television personality, actress, blogger, and mother. She rose to prominence on MTV's "Jersey Shore" with Snooki, and has continued to live side-by-side with her best friend as they experience the adult world together. From couples therapy to wedding planning, and even starting a family of her own with her fiance Roger, "Snooki & JWOWW" follows the reality star through the best moments of her life after Jersey Shore.
Snooki
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is the New York Times best selling author and breakout star of “Jersey Shore”, the highest-rated show in MTV's history. "Snooki & JWOWW" chronicles her friendship with Jenni “JWOWW” Farley & their ever-growing lives with their fiancés and babies. "Snooki & JWOWW" shows Lorenzo’s first years, wedding planning, and baby number two for the Jersey starlet.