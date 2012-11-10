- 01:30Sneak PeekS6The FlasherThe roommates get a surprise from a neighborhood flasher. Episode airs Thursday at 10/9c.10/11/2012
- 01:00Sneak PeekS6The FightThe roommates are involved in the biggest fight of 'Jersey Shore' history. Episode airs Thursday at 10/9c.10/11/2012
- 00:32BonusS6 E2I'm SorryRonnie apologizes to Sammi for being rude at the club.10/13/2012
- 01:28BonusS6 E2Sober Night OutThe Situation talks about his first night out sober.10/13/2012
- 00:39BonusS6 E2Looking GoodThe Situation confesses that his new good looks are the product of hard work.10/13/2012
- 01:59BonusS6 E2MVP ConfessionalThe members of MVP introduce themselves in the Confessional.10/13/2012
- 01:37BonusS6 E2Spiritual AwakeningVinny confesses to his roommates that he's going to be celibate.10/13/2012
- 00:26BonusS6 E2Roof Top Bike RidePauly D and Vinny take a roof top bike ride.10/13/2012
- 01:49BonusS6 E2No Sex For VinnyVinny talks about his vow of celibacy for the summer.10/13/2012
- 00:48BonusS6 E2Vinny Is OldVinny wants to tell the public the he embraces his old age.10/13/2012
- 00:24BonusS6 E2Can't Handle SeasideRonnie proves that he doesn't have enough energy to handle Seaside.10/13/2012
About Jersey Shore
Snooki, JWoww, Sammi Sweetheart, The Situation, Pauly D, Vinny and Ronnie come together to live and work in Seaside Heights. Get ready to GTL, smush and Jersey Turnpike
