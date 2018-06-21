About The Challenge: Final Reckoning

Dirty 30 sparked the chaos, Vendettas burned everything to the ground, and Final Reckoning will mold the ashes into a new Challenge. This is it: the third chapter, which will end the epic saga that pushes our competitors to face the consequences of their actions. All their recent betrayals, backstabbing and wrongdoings will come to a head, and they must find a way to work together with their foes. Will they be able to put aside their issues and settle their scores to take home the crown and win $1 million?