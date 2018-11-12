YOU WANT YOUR MTV, AND PARAMOUNT+ HAS IT
The Challenge mainstay Chris "CT" Tamburello must navigate family dynamics, rowdy guests and wedding planning stress as he prepares to marry Lili, the mother of his son, CJ.
About
41:44
S1 • E1
CT's Getting Married, Pt. 1
CT's wedding is approaching fast, but past conflicts between his fiancee Lili and his family puts added stress on the big day and threatens the guest list.
12/11/2018
41:24
S1 • E2
CT's Getting Married, Pt. 2
CT and Lili's wedding day brings a roller coaster of emotions for the couple and their families, along with a rowdy appearance from CT's "The Challenge" castmates.
12/18/2018
About CT's Getting Married
