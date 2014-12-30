Season 26
About The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II
Battle of the Exes II takes twenty six of the most infamous former flames, recent splits, and fresh faces from other MTV reality series, to Panama for one of the most explosive Challenge formats yet. Once paired up with their exes, these competitors must overcome their past in order to face the present, if they want a shot at claiming their share of the $350,000 grand prize. Will romances be rekindled or will unresolved issues ruin these pairs? Between the bitter rivalries, jealous lovers, and demanding challenges, it’ll take the ultimate couple to withstand the pressures of the game. And with a brand new, mid-season twist that will shock the cast like never before, the stakes have never been higher for these exes to work as teams.
