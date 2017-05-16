Home
Shows
16 and Pregnant
16 and Recovering
2020 Code
Catfish: The TV Show
Double Shot at Love
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
MTV Unplugged
Revenge Prank
Siesta Key
Teen Mom 2
ALL SHOWS
Full Episodes
News
Support Black Lives
Celebrity
Life
Movies
Music
Politics
TV
Music
EMA
MTV Push
VMA
MTV Unplugged
MTV Unplugged At Home
TV Schedule
Live TV
Apps
Casting Calls
MTV Shop
Shows
16 and Pregnant
16 and Recovering
2020 Code
Catfish: The TV Show
Double Shot at Love
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
MTV Unplugged
Revenge Prank
Siesta Key
Teen Mom 2
ALL SHOWS
Full Episodes
News
Support Black Lives
Celebrity
Life
Movies
Music
Politics
TV
Music
EMA
MTV Push
VMA
MTV Unplugged
MTV Unplugged At Home
TV Schedule
Live TV
Apps
Casting Calls
MTV Shop
The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros
Menu
Episodes & Videos
About
The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
Full Episodes
All Videos
Highlight
Sneak Peek
41:19
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E1
Secrets and Limes
Host and NFL star Victor Cruz introduces 10 Challenge Champs to their newest competition: a collection of 10 world-class professional athletes, including Olympic athlete Lolo Jones, MMA star CM Punk, and NFL star Shawne Merriman
05/16/2017
41:20
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Settling the Scores
The long-time rivalry between Wes and Bananas comes to the forefront. A pick-up game of football, led by NFL stars Shawne Merriman and Kamerion Wimbley, escalates into off-field drama for Lolo Jones and Lindsey Jacobellis.
05/23/2017
41:20
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Watch out for the Wolfpack
In a brutal BRAWN challenge, the players get to choose their own match ups when the Champs go one-on-one with the Pros. A shocking last minute proposal puts one Pro in a real bind.
05/30/2017
41:20
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
A Cold Day In Hell
A Pro turns to a Champ for advice as the politics of the game intensifies. A tricky brain and communication challenge turns testy when both teams try to get an edge by engaging in dirty tricks.
06/06/2017
41:20
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Immovable Objections
A twist in the ENDURANCE challenge catches all the players by surprise. When one of the players hits their lowest point in the game, another player’s act of generosity reminds everyone what this Challenge is all about.
06/13/2017
41:20
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
No Guts No Glory
A gut-busting challenge to determine who goes to the final tests the players’ strategy and endurance. One player struggles to keep anything down, while another is forced into a make-or-break decision.
06/20/2017
About The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros
Follow