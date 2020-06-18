Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Surprises, tears and a few drunken blackouts between New Orleans, Las Vegas and New Jersey are in store as Nicole, Jenni, Ronnie, Vinny, Pauly, Mike, Deena and Angelina start a new chapter.
- 02:14HighlightS3 E29What Happens After Angelina's Wedding Drama?In the fallout of the girls' divisive wedding speech to Angelina, the roommates wonder whether they'll ever make amends with the unhappy bride.06/18/2020
- 01:30HighlightS3 E29Angelina Isn't Happy About the Girls' Wedding SpeechAfter the girls trash Staten Island in their wedding speech to Angelina, the bride walks out of her own reception.06/18/2020
- 01:50HighlightS3 E28The Ladies' Bridesmaid Speech Goes from Toast to RoastBridesmaids Nicole, Jenni and Deena's heartfelt wedding toast to Angelina and Chris goes left when a joke about Staten Island bombs with the wedding guests.06/11/2020
- 02:33HighlightS3 E28Angelina Has Fitting Gifts for Her BridesmaidsBefore she walks down the aisle, Angelina presents Nicole, Jenni and Deena with personalized bridesmaid gifts and makes a toast to their friendship.06/11/2020
- 01:33HighlightS3 E27Are Jenni and Pauly Gonna Hook Up?Despite having sexual tension at Angelina's bachelorette party, Jenni and Pauly may not be on the same page anymore.06/04/2020
- 04:15HighlightS3 E26The Roomies Shower Angelina with Offbeat GiftsBefore Angelina gets hitched, Vinny, Ronnie, Jenni, Deena, Mike and Nicole welcome her to Team Meatball by gifting her a selection of thoughtful and quirky presents.05/28/2020
- 03:46HighlightS3 E25Mike and Lauren Open Up About a Personal Family TragedyMike and his wife Lauren reveal how they're coping with their loss after giving the roomies a guided tour of their new digs.05/14/2020
- 01:21HighlightS3 E25Angelina Welcomes Jenni Back to Her Wedding PartyBefore the roommates leave New Orleans and head back to New Jersey, Angelina restores Jenni's position as her bridesmaid.05/14/2020
- 03:41HighlightS3 E24The Roomies Are Shipping Pauly and JenniAfter a night of partying in New Orleans, Pauly makes his attraction for Jenni known, creating a buzz among the roommates, who are in full support of a Pauly-Jenni hookup.05/07/2020
- 02:33HighlightS3 E23Mike Goes from The Situation to The InspirationHaving shared similar experiences, Mike and Ronnie have a heart-to-heart, with Mike offering perspective, advice and unwavering support for his friend.04/30/2020
- 03:52HighlightS3 E22The Guys Go Incognito to Crash Angelina's Bachelorette PartyPauly, Vinny and Mike use their powers of deduction to pinpoint where in New Orleans the ladies are partying, so they can stealthily make their way there to surprise them.04/23/2020
- 02:44HighlightS3 E21Angelina's Bachelorette Party Starts Off with a SurpriseAngelina doesn't know Jenni traveled to New Orleans for her bachelorette party, and Deena tries to keep Jenni calm before the big reveal.04/16/2020
Cast
Jenni "JWOWW" Farley
Cast Member
Jenni attempts to embrace her new life post-Roger, but his underhanded tactics have her uncharacteristically emotional. And after what happened between Zack a.k.a. 24 and Angelina, Jenni struggles to move forward with her relationship. But ultimately, she finds a new scapegoat for her boyfriend woes in a certain Keto Guido.
Vinny Guadagnino
Cast Member
Vinny, a New York Times best-selling author, has put his stripping and fasting days behind him. Thanks to his rediscovery of carbs, he has once again found his smile. But he isn't happy for long, as Jenni redirects her scorn -- for what happened between Zack a.k.a. 24 and Angelina -- toward him.
Angelina Pivarnick
Cast Member
Angelina is getting married soon and everybody seems to know it -- except Angelina. Having done zero planning, the stress is starting to take its toll on her, as she's fighting with everyone, talking prenups and even holding a strange guy's hand at a bar. It's just another engagement in the life of everyone's favorite Dirty Little Hamster.
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino
Cast Member
Mike has emerged from prison a new man: Buff Daddy Sitch. He has his old body back, and he's not afraid to talk about that and his prison experience. Ultimately, he's hopeful that soon his newfound confidence, along with some help from the roomies' "sex basket," will lead him and Lauren to have their own Little Situation.