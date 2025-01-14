  • The cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation hitchhiking with their luggage as Vinnie Guadagnino holds a cardboard sign.

    Jersey Shore Family Vacation

    MTV Jersey Shore Family Vacation logo against a black background.

    The gang goes on new adventures on the latest season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

  • Geordie Shore

    Geordie Shore

    The Geordie Shore crew packs their bags for a family trip to Cyprus.

  • Ink Master

    Ten artists compete for a chance at $100,000 and the title of Ink Master.

Follow MTV on Social

Follow MTV on Social

Stay Connected

Find MTV on all your favourite social media platforms.

Learn More

About MTV

About MTV

Your Home for Music, Reality TV and More

MTV brings viewers the best in lifestyle series, reality competition shows and live events.