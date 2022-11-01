THURSDAYS 8/7CJersey Shore Family Vacation
42:53
Teen Mom Family ReunionS1 • E1Mother of All Reunions
As Maci and Cheyenne welcome the families to San Diego, Ashley reveals her relationship status with Bar, and a life coach steps in to help the moms sort out their tensions with each other.
01/11/2022
20:30
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S1 • E1Secrets from the Shore
Jersey Shore's Angelina and her fiance Chris get bloody revenge on one another with unwanted ink, and best friends Melody and Dacota's good intentions get warped.
10/11/2018
42:04
True Life CrimeS1 • E1Tragic Accident or Calculated Murder?
Dometi Pongo takes a closer look at the mysterious death of Kenneka Jenkins, a 19-year-old Chicagoan who was found dead inside a hotel freezer after partying with her friends.
01/08/2020
41:49
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS1 • E1Julia & Delmond
Rachel and Travis set out to help Julia confront Delmond, a longtime friend who became ensnared by her ex's lies and ghosted her as a result.
09/10/2019
1:13
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5How to Survive Having Angelina as a Roommate
The cast offers tips on how to deal with having Angelina as a roommate and recall their favorite memories with her, including a fun trip to Las Vegas and Vinny's classic Kardashian comeback.
07/08/2022
1:08
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5Hot ____ Summer
The cast offers predictions for summer 2022 as Angelina celebrates her newly single status, Vinny prepares for his Las Vegas strip show, and the moms hope to just kick back with some wine.
06/24/2022
1:58
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5Mike's First Year of Fatherhood
Mike gushes about his first year with son Romeo and offers advice to any nervous dads-to-be, and the girls reflect on his journey of maturity from party boy to responsible family man.
06/23/2022
1:00
This Is the Day You Listen
This Juneteenth -- and every day -- MTV proudly pays homage to the beauty, joy, power and resilience of Black people and Black culture.
06/17/2022
1:00
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5Meatball Day Starter Pack
Self-professed "meatballs" Nicole and Deena describe the essentials needed for the perfect Meatball Day, and which shoremates they'd choose to be an honorary meatball.
06/16/2022
3:24
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5Jersey Shore Family Vacation Superlatives
The roomies weigh in on their favorite travel companions, who does the most travel planning, who's most likely to get hit with an overweight baggage fee and more.
06/16/2022
2:55
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5How to Summer at the Shore
The cast dishes out tips on how to make the most of a shore summer, including a list of shore house must-haves, social media dos and don'ts, and how to resolve differences on vacation.
06/16/2022
1:18
Ex On The BeachS5Ex vs. Ex - Jonathan & Joelle
Jonathan dumped Joelle via text three years ago when he found a dating app on his phone, but they both admit that their ex is looking good these days.
06/08/2022
1:00
Ex On The BeachS5Ex vs. Ex - Sher & Alain
Sher still can't believe how Alain broke up with her out of nowhere, though he claims it was more of a long-distance issue.
06/08/2022
0:40
2022 MTV Movie & TV AwardsIt's Beavis and Butt-Head Like You've Never Seen Them
Beavis and Butt-Head meet alternate versions of themselves in this exclusive preview of Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.
06/05/2022
