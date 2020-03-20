Awards of the Worlds: Rich Bitch
Season 35 • 03/30/2020
Alliances and team loyalty aside, the winner of the Rich Bitch Award knows that at the end of the day, The Challenge is all about the money.
Watching
Exclusive
01:02
The ChallengeS35
Awards of the Worlds - Rookie of the Year
The Challenge is designed to chew up and spit out newbies, but this Rookie of the Year more than rose to the occasion.
03/20/2020
Exclusive
00:56
The ChallengeS35
Awards of the Worlds: Best Elimination
The winner of this award refers to it by a slightly more intense name and thanks those who made their dominant elimination performance possible.
03/20/2020
Interview
01:24
The ChallengeS35
Melissa and Kailah Reunited
Melissa and Kailah discuss how they feel about being around each other again following their altercation on The Challenge: Final Reckoning.
03/24/2020
Interview
01:58
The ChallengeS35
Who Are You Happiest Not to See?
Ashley, Wes, Rogan, Nany, Bananas, Kyle, Jordan, Aneesa, Tori, Jenna and CT talk about the competitors they're not missing this season.
03/24/2020
Interview
03:01
The ChallengeS35
Who Don't You Want to See in Elimination?
Bear, Kyle, Nelson, Fessy, Jenny, Nany, Kailah, Mattie and more competitors reveal which players they wouldn't want to face in an elimination.
03/24/2020
Interview
01:27
The ChallengeS35
Tori and Jordan's Wedding Plans
Tori and Jordan discuss their wedding plans, including their guest list and who they hope will officiate their ceremony.
03/24/2020
Exclusive
00:54
The ChallengeS35
Awards of the Worlds: Comeback Queen
Challenge's Comeback Queen is ready to return stronger than ever.
03/26/2020
Exclusive
01:13
The ChallengeS35
Awards of the Worlds: Most Heart
While brains and brawn usually get all the attention, it's the amount of heart that makes this Challenge vet stand out -- even if they don't always prevail in the game.
03/26/2020
Exclusive
01:05
The ChallengeS35
Awards of the Worlds: Best Sportsmanship
This Challenge vet would hardly describe themselves as "a good sport," but they do know how to take insults and betrayal in stride and still come out on top.
03/27/2020
Exclusive
01:11
The ChallengeS35
Awards of the Worlds: Most Elaborate Lie
A little deception is just part of the game, but this Challenge competitor's Hail Mary fabrication had nothing to do with winning or losing.
03/30/2020
Exclusive
00:59
The ChallengeS35
Exclusive
00:57
The ChallengeS35
Awards of the Worlds: Most Influential
While their day job might not be as grueling as competing on The Challenge, this seasoned vet puts a lot of work into being a social media influencer.
03/31/2020
Interview
03:46
The ChallengeS35 E1
20 Questions with Bananas
Challenge vet Johnny Bananas reveals his least favorite partner, why he's still salty about Final Reckoning, his favorite unaired moment and much more.
04/01/2020
Highlight
01:34
The ChallengeS35 E1
Wes and Bananas Try a Different Approach to the Game
Wes and Bananas's newfound friendship raises eyebrows among the competition, and the two vets explain why they decided to join forces.
04/01/2020
Highlight
02:57
The ChallengeS35 E1
The Rules Have Officially Changed
TJ reveals the biggest twist The Challenge has ever seen as he tells the competitors the only way they can make it into the final.
04/01/2020
Exclusive
01:24
The ChallengeS35 E1
Asaf Earns Respect in the Bunker
Cory, Swaggy C, Fessy and Jay discuss Asaf's bold move of calling out Wes, and Cory asks Asaf who he'd like to face in Purgatory.
04/01/2020
Exclusive
02:07
The ChallengeS35 E1
Total Madness Final Words: Asaf
Rookie Asaf has a hard time hiding his sadness and disappointment about being the first competitor eliminated, especially after waiting years to be on The Challenge.
04/01/2020
Interview
00:57
The ChallengeS35
Defending Champ Strategies
Some defending champs think it's best to lay low, others think it's best to come in guns blazing.
04/07/2020
Interview
01:32
The ChallengeS35
Biggest Regrets from The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2
Wes, Kyle, Ashley, CT and more competitors describe what they regret the most from their times on The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2.
04/07/2020
Interview
04:23
The ChallengeS35
First Impressions of the Newbies
Veteran competitors Nany, Jordan, Rogan, Wes and more reveal their initial thoughts on the rookies.
04/07/2020
