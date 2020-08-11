Maluma featuring Aya Nakamura - "Hawai"/"Djadja"
11/08/2020
Maluma shares the stage with French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura to perform their respective hits "Hawai" and "Djadja."
Watching
You may also like19 Videos
Exclusive
03:22
MTV EMA's 2020
All the Winners at the MTV EMAs 2020
See which artists took home awards for Biggest Fans, Best Virtual Live, Best PUSH, Video for Good, Best Alternative, Best Electronic, Best Hip Hop and more at the MTV EMAs 2020.
11/09/2020
Exclusive
02:28
MTV EMA's 2020
Little Mix Rehearses for the MTV EMAS 2020
Get a behind-the-scenes look at British pop group Little Mix as they prepare to host and perform at the MTV EMAS 2020.
11/09/2020
Performance
04:25
MTV EMA's 2020
Little Mix - "Sweet Melody"
Little Mix takes a break from hosting to perform their 2020 single "Sweet Melody."
11/08/2020
Performance
04:07
MTV EMA's 2020
Doja Cat - "Say So"
Doja Cat performs her popular disco-inspired track "Say So" from her album "Hot Pink" live at the EMA 2020.
11/08/2020
Performance
02:41
MTV EMA's 2020
Madison Beer - "Baby"
Madison Beer performs her sultry pop track "Baby" at the EMA Pregame 2020.
11/08/2020
Performance
02:22
MTV EMA's 2020
24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior - "Mood"
24kGoldn and Iann Dior perform their song "Mood" during the EMA Pregame 2020.
11/08/2020
Performance
02:38
MTV EMA's 2020
Why Don't We - "Fallin' (Adrenaline)"
Why Don't We perform their song "Fallin' (Adrenaline)" ahead of the EMA 2020.
11/08/2020
Performance
03:12
MTV EMA's 2020
Zara Larsson - "WOW"
Swedish pop star Zara Larsson performs her hit banger "WOW" at the MTV EMA 2020.
11/08/2020
Performance
03:58
MTV EMA's 2020
YUNGBLUD - "cotton candy"/"strawberry lipstick"
YUNGBLUD performs a live rendition of "cotton candy" and "strawberry lipstick" at the MTV EMA 2020.
11/08/2020
Performance
02:59
MTV EMA's 2020
Alicia Keys - "Love Looks Better"
Alicia Keys performs her song "Love Looks Better" live at the EMA 2020
11/08/2020
Performance
02:53
MTV EMA's 2020
Tate McCrae - "you broke me first"
Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McCrae performs her hard-hitting ballad "you broke me first" at the MTV EMA 2020.
11/08/2020
Performance
02:53
MTV EMA's 2020
KAROL G - "BICHOTA"
Colombian singer KAROL G performs her viral international hit "BICHOTA" live at the EMA 2020.
11/08/2020
Performance
02:48
MTV EMA's 2020
Jack Harlow - "WHATS POPPIN"
Jack Harlow performs his upbeat, breakthrough track "WHATS POPPIN" live at the EMA 2020.
11/08/2020
01:26
MTV EMA
DJ Khaled Wins Best Video
DJ Khaled thanks his family and fans after nabbing the Best Video award for his song "Popstar” with Drake.
11/08/2020
Performance
03:28
MTV EMA's 2020
David Guetta featuring RAYE - "Let's Love"
DJ David Guetta performs his song "Let's Love" with the help of vocalist RAYE at the EMA 2020.
11/08/2020
Performance
04:00
MTV EMA's 2020
Sam Smith - "Diamonds"
Singer-songwriter Sam Smith performs his catchy new single "Diamonds" at the MTV EMA 2020.
11/08/2020
Performance
03:46
MTV EMA's 2020
DaBaby - "ROCKSTAR"/"BLIND" /"PRACTICE"
DaBaby performs a medley of his songs "ROCKSTAR," "BLIND" and "PRACTICE" from his album "BLAME IT ON BABY" live at the EMA 2020.
11/08/2020