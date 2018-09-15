The Hosts of the 85 South Show Take Over the Black Squad
Season 12 E 22 • 09/20/2019
Longtime cast members and hosts of the 85 South Show Karlous Miller, Chico Bean, Clayton English and DC Young Fly finally head up the Black Squad during Pick Up and Kill It.
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS12 E8
Foodgod Wildstyle
Nick goes for a snack and gets shot down during a Wildstyle throw-down with viral foodie Jonathan "Foodgod" Cheban.
09/15/2018
02:45
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS12 E8
Ayo & Teo - “Ay3”
The crowd gets bumping during Ayo & Teo’s performance of their song “Ay3.”
09/15/2018
00:36
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS12 E8
Nick’s Exotic Palette
Justina and internet foodie Jonathan "Foodgod" Cheban quiz Nick on the things (and people) he’s tasted during Talking Spit.
09/14/2018
02:32
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS12 E9
Curt Chambers - “Man Like Me”
Singer-songwriter Curt Chambers brings country swagger to the stage when he performs his song “Man Like Me.”
09/15/2018
02:28
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS12 E9
Matt Triplett Wildstyle
Things get Wild West-style when professional bull-riding champ Matt Triplett rocks the mic.
09/15/2018
03:58
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS12 E10
Dwight Howard Wildstyle
NBA player Dwight Howard doesn't even need a beat to go all in on the Red Squad during Wildstyle.
09/22/2018
03:21
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS12 E10
Trinidad Cardona - "Jennifer"
Trinidad Cardona lays down a slow jam with his performance of "Jennifer."
09/22/2018
03:12
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS12 E11
Jay Rock Wildstyle
Jay Rock, Tiffany Hayes and Angel McCoughtry dunk hard on Nick during Wildstyle.
09/22/2018
03:13
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS12 E11
Jay Rock - "WIN"
Jay Rock rocks his championship belt while performing his song "WIN."
09/22/2018
01:59
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS12 E12
BlocBoy JB - "Rover"
BlocBoy JB rolls up to the stage to perform his song "Rover."
09/28/2018
04:18
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS12 E12
BlocBoy JB Wildstyle
BlocBoy JB takes a lot of heat for his looks in Wildstyle.
09/28/2018
02:55
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS12 E13
MadeinTYO - "Skateboard P"
MadeinTYO gets the stage twerking for his song "Skateboard P."
09/28/2018
00:27
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS12 E13
Radio Big Mack Takes It Off
Radio Big Mack sheds some clothes while Talking Spit with Sasha Banks.
09/28/2018
00:40
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS12 E13
A Life-or-Death Talking Spit
While up against Sasha Banks, Conceited puts his life on the line for the Red Team to win Talking Spit.
09/28/2018
03:44
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS12 E16
Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat and Bow Wow - "Funkdafied"/"Yeaahh"
So So Def founder Jermaine Dupri hits the stage with labelmates Bow Wow and Da Brat for a mash-up performance of "Funkdafied" and "Yeaahh."
02/08/2019
03:24
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS12 E16
So So Def Wildstyle
Bow Wow, Da Brat and Jermaine Dupri of So So Def prove they didn't come to play during a rowdy round of Wildstyle.
02/08/2019
01:23
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS12 E16
Get Outta Here
Ref Emmanuel Hudson has to intervene during a heated game of Got Damned between Nick, Chico Bean and Bow Wow.
02/07/2019
02:09
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS12 E17
Jacquees - "Inside"
Jacquees gets the crowd in the mood for getting down while performing his song "Inside."
02/01/2019
02:09
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS12 E17
Jacquees Wildstyle
Despite being friends, Nick lays into his buddy Jacquees for his curly-fry locks.
02/01/2019
