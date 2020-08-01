True Life Crime
A Pattern of Behavior in the Mujey Dumbuya Investigation
Season 1 E 5 • 02/05/2020
Sexual assault survivor Brittany Thomas gives insight into the murder of 16-year-old Mujey Dumbuya after it's discovered both had distressing encounters with the same man.
True Life CrimeS1 E1
Kenneka Jenkins's Family Had Reasons Not to Trust the Police
An investigator makes the case for why Kenneka Jenkins's death was likely a tragic accident, but concedes that her family had legitimate reasons to be skeptical of police.
01/08/2020
Highlight
03:38
True Life CrimeS1 E2
How a "G Check" Led to Junior Guzman's Murder
A reporter and a lawyer review Michael Sosa Reyes's testimony and explain the failed "G check" that led to the gang slaying of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz.
01/15/2020
Highlight
04:00
True Life CrimeS1 E3
Tracking Down the Suspects in Kedarie Johnson's Murder
Detective Melissa Smith talks about investigating the murder of gender-fluid teen Kedarie Johnson and finding the evidence that would lead to two suspects being apprehended.
01/22/2020
Highlight
02:28
True Life CrimeS1 E4
What Really Happened to Missing Runner Jerika Binks?
After a break in the case, Dometi, journalist Kiera Carter and the lead detective attempt to piece together the facts of Jerika Binks's mysterious disappearance.
01/29/2020
Highlight
04:32
Highlight
04:07
True Life CrimeS1 E6
Catching Sarah Stern's Killer
Investigators explain how they pieced together the murder of New Jersey teen Sarah Stern after setting up a covert sting operation with her suspected killer.
02/12/2020
Highlight
02:58
True Life CrimeS1 E7
The First Hacker to Be Arrested for SIM Swapping
19-year-old Joel Ortiz is the first hacker to get arrested for SIM swapping, and some of his victims shared messages about how he ruined their lives.
02/19/2020
Highlight
03:46
True Life CrimeS1 E8
A Break in Hanna Harris's Case
The people responsible for Hanna's death are found and convicted, but Hanna's mother, Malinda, feels that the punishment is not severe enough for their brutal crime.
02/26/2020
