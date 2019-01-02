Spencer Kicks Heidi Out of His Car
Season 2 E 11 • 02/14/2019
Spencer pressures Heidi into moving in with him, but when she doesn't give in as easily as he'd hoped, he kicks her out of his car instead.
Watching
Highlight
01:56
The HillsS2 E1
Spencer and Heidi's Date Night
Spencer pulls out all the stops to impress Heidi on their dinner date at one of his favorite restaurants.
02/01/2019
Exclusive
03:17
The HillsS2 E6
Audrina Clears the Air
Audrina reveals what her intentions were at Heidi's birthday party and explains her tattoo.
02/19/2007
Exclusive
05:37
The HillsS2 E6
Audrina Supports Lauren's Decision
Audrina shares her thoughts about her friendship with Lauren, Heidi taking Spencer back, and questions she receives from viewers.
02/19/2007
Highlight
03:35
The HillsS2 E7
Jen Bunney Blues
When Heidi and Spencer try to set Jen Bunney up with Brody during her birthday celebration, Jen fears it will upset Lauren.
01/03/2019
Highlight
03:05
The HillsS2 E7
The Last Straw for Lauren
Lauren feels betrayed by Spencer's role in Jen's hookup with Brody and Heidi's unwillingness to call out Spencer for his bad behavior.
02/26/2007
Exclusive
02:21
The HillsS2 E7
Whitney Talks About Her Future
Whitney opens up about her plans for the future and her sense of style.
02/26/2007
Exclusive
05:18
The HillsS2 E7
Whitney Weighs In
Whitney reacts to Jen Bunney's betrayal, Heidi and Lauren's argument, and her opinion of Spencer.
02/26/2007
Exclusive
05:18
The HillsS2 E8
Lauren Hints at What's to Come
Lauren drops hints about a big change that is coming and shares her thoughts about dating again.
03/05/2007
Exclusive
07:01
The HillsS2 E9
Heidi Gets Caught in the Middle
Heidi discusses why she waited to tell Lauren that she might move out.
03/12/2007
Exclusive
05:09
The HillsS2 E9
Heidi Talks About Her Relationships with Lauren and Spencer
Heidi defends her relationship with Spencer and talks about how it's affecting her friendship with Lauren.
03/12/2007
Exclusive
06:09
The HillsS2 E10
Lauren Looks Back at Her 21st Birthday Party
Lauren reacts to Spencer's toast and what she thought when Heidi appeared to ditch her before her surprise birthday party.
03/19/2007
Highlight
02:54
Highlight
03:11
The HillsS2 E11
Whitney Takes a Spill on Live TV
Whitney is mortified after falling down while modeling an Oscar dress on "Good Morning America," and Lauren offers emotional support.
03/26/2007
Exclusive
06:12
The HillsS2 E11
Whitney Takes a Tumble
Whitney discusses how she kept her composure when she fell on "Good Morning America," and what she thinks about Spencer pressuring Heidi to move in with him.
03/26/2007
Highlight
01:01
The HillsS2 E12
Don't Make Me Regret This, Spencer
Heidi celebrates moving into the new apartment with Spencer, despite her hesitations and her friends' warnings.
02/01/2019
05:37
The HillsS2 E12
Fashion Forward
Whitney reveals an itern adventure they didn't air on the show and Lauren talks about her new clothing line.
04/02/2007
Exclusive
08:56
The HillsS2 E12
Whitney Spills a Secret and Lauren Talks Fashion
Whitney reveals a moment that didn't make it on air, and Lauren offers details about her new clothing line.
04/02/2007
Exclusive
09:47
The HillsS2 E12
Lauren, Audrina and Whitney Hang Out with Their Fans
Lauren reveals what she would change about Season 2, and Audrina gives an update on her love life, before they head over to the Virtual Hills with Whitney and Susie.
04/02/2007
Exclusive
06:30
The HillsS2 E12
Lauren, Whitney and Audrina Reveal the Good and Bad of the Show
Lauren, Whitney and Audrina discuss how the show has affected their relationships.
04/02/2007
