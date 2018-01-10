Dakota Picks Sides at Tripp's Birthday Party
Season 7 E 39 • 04/15/2019
Bristol wants Dakota on her team at Tripp's paintball birthday party, but Dakota has other plans.
Watching
Highlight
01:41
Teen Mom OGS7 E19
Meet Baby James
Amber tells producers about the birth of her second child James and shares her unexpected joy at being a mother again.
10/01/2018
Highlight
00:37
Teen Mom OGS7 E19
Why Bristol Is Joining Teen Mom OG
Bristol shares her motivation for joining Teen Mom OG and explains that her life is far from perfect.
10/01/2018
Highlight
01:46
Teen Mom OGS7 E19
Bristol Struggles to Help Dakota with His Anxiety
Dakota vents his frustration about what he perceives to be Bristol's indifference to his PTSD-related anxiety.
10/01/2018
Highlight
01:12
Teen Mom OGS7 E19
Zach Just Wants to Be There for Cheyenne
When Cheyenne's mom questions her and Zach about their blended family, Zach says the title of father is not important to him.
10/01/2018
Highlight
01:20
Teen Mom OGS7 E19
Tyler Struggles to Deal with Catelynn's Anxiety
Kim and Bill question Tyler about Catelynn's mental health struggles, and he admits that he's starting to lose the ability to empathize with her.
10/01/2018
Highlight
02:06
Teen Mom OGS7 E23
Cheyenne Talks About Ryder's Genetic Disorder
Cheyenne tells her cousin about Ryder’s rare genetic disorder VLCAD, which keeps her from processing certain fats and makes eating difficult.
10/29/2018
Highlight
02:23
Teen Mom OGS7 E23
Private-School Blues
With her ex’s parents putting ideas of private school in Bentley’s head, Maci and Taylor contemplate the high price tag.
10/29/2018
Highlight
01:31
Teen Mom OGS7 E23
Surveying the Damage
In response to neighbors calling the police to complain, Catelynn and Tyler head to their old house to check out the damage done by Tyler’s sister.
10/29/2018
Highlight
01:17
Teen Mom OGS7 E23
Bristol Moves Out and Moves On
While packing up the house, Bristol tells producer Kerthy about her plans for managing the move and co-parenting with Dakota.
10/29/2018
Highlight
01:47
Teen Mom OGS7 E23
A Thousand People Recognizing Your Failure
After being honored at a baseball game for his military valor, Dakota expresses his ambivalence about it to his friend.
10/29/2018
Highlight
01:50
Teen Mom OGS7 E23
Scheduling Difficulties
While figuring out a shared custody schedule for their kids, Dakota is annoyed Bristol wants to take them to her sister’s wedding in Alaska for a week.
10/29/2018
Highlight
01:15
Teen Mom OGS7 E23
Amber and Andrew's Happy Family
Amber’s brother Shawn tells her he thinks Andrew is a good match for her, and she talks about how their relationship has positively affected her.
10/29/2018
02:04
Teen Mom OGS7 E23
It’s Always About Amber
When Tyler complains about his sister Amber, who is in rehab, his mom Kim calls him out on his lack of empathy.
10/25/2018
02:12
Teen Mom OGS7 E23
Amber and Andrew's Happy Family
Amber’s brother Shawn tells her that he thinks Andrew is a good match for her, and she talks about how their relationship has positively affected her.
10/23/2018
02:22
Teen Mom OGS7 E23
Cheyenne Talks About Ryder's Genetic Disorder
Cheyenne tells her cousin about Ryder’s rare genetic disorder, VLCAD, which keeps her from processing certain fats and makes her feedings difficult.
10/23/2018
01:29
Teen Mom OGS7 E23
Bristol Moves Out and Moves On
While packing up the house, Bristol tells a producer about her plans for managing the move and co-parenting with Dakota.
10/23/2018
01:43
Teen Mom OGS7 E23
Bentley Wants to Go to Private School
With encouragement from Ryan’s parents, Bentley tells Maci that he wants to attend private school, but she bristles at the cost.
10/23/2018
01:50
Teen Mom OGS7 E24
Catelynn and Tyler Celebrate Carly
After placing their first daughter Carly for adoption as teenagers, Catelynn and Tyler celebrate her ninth birthday and look back on the difficult decision they made.
10/30/2018
Highlight
01:15
Teen Mom OGS7 E24
Cheyenne Gets Real About Zach
While hanging out with Cory, Cheyenne explains that she’s working on her relationship with on-again, off-again boyfriend Zach and focusing on positivity.
10/30/2018
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, October 16, at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
Trailer
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
Trailer
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019